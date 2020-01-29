Anker’s Super Bowl sale delivers deals on chargers, speakers, more from $17

Anker’s annual Super Bowl sale is underway at Amazon this morning, offering markdowns on the brand’s most popular chargers, speakers, and more. Free shipping is available in orders over $25. Our top pick is Anker’s 60W USB-C GaN Wall Charger for $25.99 when promo code SDANKERPD is applied during checkout. That’s a $14 or more savings off the regular going rate and $4 less than our previous mention. This wall charger is designed to handle most modern devices today with 60W of output and GaN technology. iPhone and Android users will receive fast charging, plus it’s a suitable option for Apple’s iPad lineup and most MacBooks. Plus its collapsible design is ideal for travel. Rated 4.8/5 stars.

Other notable Anker deals include:

Anker 60W USB-C GaN Wall Charger features:

Universal High Speed – From iPhone to Samsung to USB-C laptops and more, Anker signature power 3. 0 technology provides high-speed charging to virtually any device.

One for All – Compatible with virtually any device via the 60W USB-C power 3. 0 port.

Compact Size – 35% smaller than an out-of-the-box MacBook Pro charger, without sacrificing a single Watt of charging power.

Powered By GaN – Swapping out silicon for gallium nitride (GaN) has allowed us to take our world-famous charging technology and shrink it way down.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!