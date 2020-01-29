Smartphone Accessories: Aukey 18W USB-C Wall Charger $11 (Reg. $15), more

STSS (an Aukey Direct affiliated retailer) via Amazon offers the new 18W USB-C Compact Wall Charger for $10.79 Prime shipped when clipping the on-page coupon. Having dropped from $15, today’s offer takes off an additional $3, saving you 26% in total. This USB-C charger features 18W of power delivery alongside 3A charging speeds and is a great addition to your everyday carry thanks to its compact size. As a #1 new release, it carries a 4.9/5 star rating from 365 customers.
Next-generation, future-proof fast charging technology that charges your USB Type-C phone or tablet at up to 18W. USB Power Delivery is a new, universal multi-voltage charging standard that dynamically negotiates power output over a USB Type-C connection to safely and efficiently recharge a wide range of compatible devices.
Fast charge the new iPhone X, iPhone 8, or iPhone 8 Plus up to 50% in just 30 minutes. Consolidate your power with one charger for all your USB-C tech.
