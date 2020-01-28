Eve HomeKit Light Strip sees 25% discount and returns to all-time low at $60

- Jan. 28th 2020 9:39 am ET

0

Amazon is currently offering the Eve HomeKit Light Strip for $59.95 shipped when clipping the on-page coupon. Usually selling for $80, today’s offer saves you 25%, is a few cents below our previous mention, and matches the all-time low. Eve’s Light Strip works with Siri as well as the rest of your HomeKit setup out of the box and features a standalone design, meaning an additional hub isn’t required. It’s a great option for adding bias lighting throughout your smart home, whether it’s behind a TV or monitor, on a shelf, and more. Rated 4.5/5 stars and in our hands-on review we said that “you won’t find an overall better option if you’re in the market for a Wi-Fi-based light strip.”

Another great way to outfit your space with some ambient lighting would be with LIFX’s Mini Color LED Bulb for $36 at Amazon. This option swaps out a typical light bulb rather than sporting the flexible strip design as seen in the lead deal. Though if you’re just looking for a way to add a splash of color into your office or family room, it’s a more affordable alternative compared to the Eve option.

Want to leverage smart home lighting for a fully-immersive home theater experience? We’re still tracking an offer on the Philips Hue Play HDMI Sync Box, which comes bundled with a $50 gift card for $230.

Eve HomeKit Light Strip features:

With Eve Light Strip, bring any solid surface to life thanks to premium HomeKit-enabled LED technology. Activate 1800 lumens for whole-room ambience, or dim to a subtle glow of understated elegance. All in full-spectrum white and millions of colors that you control via Siri or the app.

