Klipsch T5 True Wireless Earbuds drop to Amazon low at $101 (Reg. up to $149)

- Jan. 29th 2020 9:05 am ET

Amazon currently offers the Klipsch T5 True Wireless Earphones for $100.69 shipped. Typically fetching $130 these days, today’s price cut saves you 22% and marks a new all-time low. This is also $27 under our previous mention and for comparison, you’ll pay $149 at B&H right now. Klipsch’s take on the true wireless headphone craze enters with stylings unique to the company including a stainless steel charging case and gold trim on the earbuds themselves. Enjoy 8-hours of playback per charge or 24 with the case as well as a noise isolating design. Rated 4+ stars from over 50% of customers and you can learn more in our announcement coverage.

Don’t want to pay a premium for the featured true wireless cans? The Anker Soundcore Liberty Neo Earbuds are $40 at Amazon and a notable alternative. You’ll be able to enjoy water protection rated at IPX7, up to 20-hours of audio playback thanks to the charging case, and more. Plus, this option comes backed by a 4/5 star rating from over 4,200 customers. 

If the fit and finish of Klipsch’s earbuds aren’t for you, we’re also still seeing an all-time low on the Bose SoundSport Free earbuds at $139. Plus, Best Buy’s latest 24-hour Flash Sale also has AirPods for $129.

Klipsch T5 True Wireless Earphones features:

Enjoy sound clarity with these Klipsch T5 True Wireless earphones. The oval sweat-resistant ear tips provide comfort for all-day use and block background noise for detailed, clear sound, while up to 8 hours of battery life offer uninterrupted operation. These Klipsch T5 True Wireless earphones have Bluetooth connectivity, letting you stream music seamlessly.

