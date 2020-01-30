Babylonian Twins “16-bit era puzzle platformer” drops to $1 on iOS (Reg. $4)

- Jan. 30th 2020 2:04 pm ET

0

Babylonian Twins Platformer is described as a “16-bit era puzzle platformer” made for mobile devices. The “critically acclaimed” remake of the original Commodore Amiga game features unique dual-character control through a series of challenging puzzles set in ancient Mesopotamia. Players can now “guide the twin princes of Babylon in their quest to restore peace” for just $1. The regularly $4 iOS title is getting its first notable price drop since 2017 with today’s offer matching the lowest we have ever tracked. Updated for the latest Apple devices this past summer, this one carries a 4+ star rating from hundreds of gamers all-time. Head below for details.

Alongside the highly-rated Tempest action RPG at 50% off, this morning’s roundup has plenty of notable deals on iOS and Mac apps. That includes titles like Metadata, Lock Photo – Hide Photo, Fiz: Brewery Management Game, Duck Warfare, Disk Clean Pro, and many more. And don’t forget, there’s still time left to download Dr. Panda Hospital for the kids while it’s free.

iOS Universal: Babylonian Twins Platformer$1 (Reg. $4)

Babylonian Twins Platformer:

Babylonian Twins is an award-winning 2D retro platform game with challenging puzzles that takes you to 576 BC in ancient Mesopotamia (current Iraq). With a beautifully reconstructed historic environments, authentic Middle Eastern music and innovative two-character control, you will enjoy days and weeks of exploration and mind-twisting puzzles. A critically acclaimed remake of the original Commodore Amiga game which was built in Iraq in the 90s.

