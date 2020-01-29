Battle epic sea creatures in the Tempest action RPG for iOS: $4 (50% off)

Sail in to the open-world pirate RPG, Tempest, for $3.99 on iOS today. The regularly $8 action RPG experience is now available for 50% off on the App Store, which is matching the lowest price we have tracked as well. Players must assemble a crew of cutthroats to explore the open seas and fell legendary beasts of the deep. This game features hundreds of quests spanning “dozens” of islands and even includes a somewhat shared world in multiplayer mode. It might not be that Skull & Bones console experience you’re waiting for, but it might help to hold you over until Ubisoft finally releases it. Rated 4+ stars from hundreds. More details below.

iOS Universal: Tempest: Pirate Action RPG: $4 (Reg. $8)

Tempest: Pirate Action RPG:

An adventure RPG that won the hearts of over 100.000 Steam players is now on your mobile! Become a daring pirate, prowl the seas on a ship armed to the teeth, trade, and assemble your crew from the best cutthroats. You will need a massive arsenal: cannons, mortars, flame throwers, and various rigging. But you will only earn the most devastating sea artifacts for completing difficult and interesting multilevel quests.

