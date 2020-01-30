Just $5 scores you GE’s 6-outlet angled wall tap following 30% discount

Amazon is currently offering the GE 6-Outlet Angled Wall Tap Power Strip for $4.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Usually selling for $7, today’s offer takes 30% off the going rate, is the best we’ve seen in over 6-months, and is within $0.50 of the 2019 low. Whether you need to add more ports behind a nightstand, in the kitchen, or throughout the rest of your home, GE’s wall tap is a notable solution. It packs 6-outlets in an angled design that can accommodate a variety of appliances or devices, even those with bulky wall adapters. Over 4,800 customers have left a 4.7/5 star rating.

For comparison, today’s offer is the same price as the non-angled version of wall tap from GE, which is already one of the more affordable prices on a power strip. Though if you don’t need to bring 6-outlets into the mix, score the 3-outlet GE wall tap instead for $3 at Amazon.

Swing by the on-going Anker Super Bowl sale for more ways to outfit your kit with gear priced from $17. Or to complete your mobile charging setup, save $100 on Suaoki’s 500Wh Portable Power Station.

GE 6-Outlet Angled Wall Tap features:

Multiply your grounded outlets without the cord clutter using the GE 6-Outlet Adapter-Spaced Wall Tap. The easy-to-install wall tap converts two grounded outlets into six outlets and completely covers the existing wall plate for a seamless look. The unique design accepts three adapters and three standard plugs. For quick, temporary installation, simply plug the tap into a grounded duplex wall outlet.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!