Gourmia’s cooker dishes up 4.5-quarts of air fried food: $60 (Reg. up to $120)

The official Best Buy eBay store is offering the Gourmia 4.5-Qt. Digital Air Fryer for $59.99 shipped. Matched as part of its Deals of the Day. Regularly up to $120 at Best Buy, Amazon third-party sellers have it starting at around $75 right now with today’s deal matching our previous mention. It is also the same price Amazon is charging for this 3.5-Qt. Gourmia cooker. This digital model features eight preset cooking modes selectable via the built-in LCD display as well as an adjustable thermostat to support various recipes. Along with an integrated timer, the cooking basket is removable which makes for easy clean-ups and the like. Rated 4+ stars. More deals and details below.

However, if the model above isn’t working for you, be sure to browse through the list below for additional options starting from just $40. Whichever model you choose, it might be a good idea to ensure you have a nice pair of tongs on hand to safely remove food from the cooking basket. The 9-inch option from OXO is a good bet with a pretty long reach at $14, but you can score a pair of them right here for under $10 Prime shipped that are even longer.

More Air Fryer Deals:

Gourmia 4.5-Qt. Digital Air Fryer:

Create delicious meals with ease with this Gourmia 4.5-quart hot air fryer. The air frying technology lets you prepare healthy meals without the need for oil, while the compact design is suitable for even the smallest kitchen. This Gourmia 4.5-quart hot air fryer also comes with a removable basket pan for easy cleaning and has 8 presets to cook your favorite foods with just a tap.

