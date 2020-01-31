ComiXology ends the week with up to 60% off Marvel Heroes Reborn sale from $1

ComiXology is ending the week by kicking off its latest sale, this time focused on a selection of Marvel Heroes Reborn graphic novels. Prices start at under $1, and you’ll find a wide selection of comics included. One standout is on Iron Man: Heroes Return – The Complete Collection Vol. 1 for $7.99. Usually selling for $20, today’s offer saves you 60% and marks a new low for a digital copy. This 485-page graphic novel is centered around Tony Stark as he rebuilds his corporation from the ground up and takes on enemies old and new, from the Mandarin to his worst enemy, the one in a bottle. Head below for more standouts from ComiXology’s Marvel Heroes Reborn sale.

Marvel Heroes Reborn/Return Sale

On top of today’s Marvel sale, we’re still seeing up to 50% off manga including Attack on Titan, as well as some Star Trek and Wonder Woman comic deals from $1.

If these sales just don’t do it for you, then be sure to check out ComiXology Unlimited for even more ways to get your fill of digital comics. At $6 per month, you can enjoy an ever-growing collection of over 15,000 releases. You’ll even be able to save an extra 10-15% off a wide selection of comics. Learn more in our ComiXology getting started guide.

Iron Man: Heroes Return features:

Kurt Busiek and Sean Chen return Tony Stark to the Marvel Universe — and restore the shine to Iron Man! As Tony rebuilds his corporation from the ground up, enemies old and new remind him his work is never done! With romance, rivalry and robots to keep Tony busy, can he help his Avengers teammate Warbird in her own struggle against his worst enemy…the one in a bottle? Plus: Shell-Head must deal with a cold, calculated and very personal attack from his archnemesis — the Mandarin!

