Sega Genesis Mini brings back 42 classic games for $50 (Reg. $80)

Today only, GameStop offers the Sega Genesis Mini Console for $49.99 shipped. Price reflected in-cart. As a comparison, it typically goes for $80 at retailers like Best Buy and today’s deal is a match of the second-best we’ve tracked in new condition. SEGA Genesis Mini delivers 42 classic retro gaming titles in a revamped mini console. Ships with two wired controllers, HDMI cable, and everything you need to get started. Just a few top picks from its library include Sonic, Ecco the Dolphin, Castlevania Bloodlines, Shining Force, and more. Rated 4.7/5 stars and we agreed in our hands-on review.

Complete your SEGA fandom with the official coloring book, which brings to life many of the most iconic characters from the era. You’ll find full-blown coloring pages featuring Sonic, Golden Axe, Streets of Rage and many more here.

Don’t miss the rest of today’s best gaming deals in our roundup from this morning. You also have to check out this new Xbox One console, which was made in partnership with Nike for the Super Bowl.

More on SEGA Genesis Mini:

The SEGA Genesis console that defined a generation of gaming returns in a slick, miniaturized unit. The SEGA Genesis Mini console is loaded with 42 legendary games and is plug and play ready right out of the box! Games include:

Ecco the Dolphin

Castlevania Bloodlines

Space Harrier II

Shining Force

Dr. Robotnik’s Mean Bean Machine

…and more!

