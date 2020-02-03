Embody 13 heroes in the iOS Doom & Destiny Advanced RPG for $1 (Reg. $3)

In Doom & Destiny Advanced, players embody “13 different heroic spirits, equip gear, and master skills” across “500+ locations” and a 30-hour main story quest. This unique mobile RPG is regularly $3 on the App Store but is now available for $1. This is the first notable price drop of 2020 and matching the lowest we have tracked. Not to be confused with Doom & Destiny, the Advanced version is essentially the “sequel, prequel and reboot” of the original game despite now being available for the same price. So while there’s still some fun to be had with the original, most of that content and more is in the Advanced version as well. It also carries a 4+ star rating from hundreds. More details below.

If today’s iOS RPG deal isn’t exciting you, be sure to dive into the open seas of Tempest while the pirate action RPG is still 50% off. We also have the Babylonian Twins 16-bit era puzzle platformer on sale, plus even more in this morning’s roundup. There, you’ll find notable deals on titles like Gunslugs, Baldur’s Gate, Earth 3D, FlickType Keyboard, and many more.

iOS Universal: Doom & Destiny Advanced: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Doom and Destiny: $1 (Reg. $3)

Today’s Best Game Deals: Hitman 2 $15, Windjammers Switch $20, more

Doom & Destiny Advanced:

A Pastafarian cleric, a wizard, a barbarian and a chef enter a dungeon. It’s not a joke, it’s Doom & Destiny Advanced. Embody 13 different heroic spirits, equip gear, master skills and character combinations to fight in turn based combat 300+ different enemies and, while you progress into an over 30 hours main quest, feel free to explore 500+ locations looking for more than 100 hidden secrets.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!