TP-Link’s Kasa Cam Outdoor records in rain, snow, and more at $80 (Save 20%)

Amazon is currently offering the TP-Link Kasa Cam Outdoor for $79.99 shipped. Usually fetching $100, like you’ll find at B&H, today’s offer is good for a 20% discount, matches the second-best we’ve seen to date, and comes within $5 of the holiday mention for the all-time low. Sporting a 1080p sensor, this outdoor-ready camera comes equipped with an entirely weatherproof casing. Support for Alexa and Assistant allow you to pair this smart camera with your preferred voice assistant, whether it’s for pulling up feeds on a smart display or a TV. Rated 4.2/5 stars from 455 customers.

Update 2/4 @ 2:19 PM: EufyHome via Amazon is offering its Video Doorbell for $119.99 shipped when you clip the on-page coupon. Down from its $160 list price, this is a match of our last mention and is the best pricing available. Rated 4.5/5 stars and you can learn more in our hands-on review.

Ditch the outdoor design while still taking advantage of TP-Link’s Kasa functionality by scoring the Spot Indoor Camera at $40 instead. Not only will you pocket $40 going with this alternative, but it comes equipped with nearly all of the same Alexa and Assistant features.

For more ways to enhance your smart home, you can grab a Google Home Mini lighting bundle which has $100 in value for $55. Or if you’d rather control the lights with HomeKit, this 4-pack of LIFX Mini bulbs for $126 instead.

TP-Link Kasa Cam Outdoor features:

Protect your property with this TP-Link Kasa Cam outdoor camera. Its two-way audio capabilities let you communicate remotely with whoever’s on your property, and you can receive alerts on your smartphone when the camera detects sound or motion. This easy-to-install Kasa Cam outdoor camera is rated IP65 for dependable resistance to moisture and dust.

