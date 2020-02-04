Nab four LIFX Mini HomeKit Color LED Bulbs for $126 (Save 22%), more from $10

Best Buy’s official eBay storefront offers a 4-pack of LIFX Mini A19 HomeKit Multicolor Light Bulbs for $125.99 shipped. Also available directly from Best Buy. Down from $160, today’s offer saves you 22% and is the best we’ve seen in a several months. For comparison, Amazon has it on sale for $132 right now. LIFX’s line of smart lights work without a hub, a key feature that has made its way to the brand’s Mini bulb. HomeKit support is in-tow as well, allowing you to control the lights with Siri. Or if you’re more of an Alexa or Assistant fan, these LIFX bulbs support voice-control from them too. Rated 4.1/5 stars from over 1,100 customers.

Don’t need to bring home four light bulbs? Amazon will sell you a single LIFX Mini HomeKit Light Bulb for $37. You’ll be able to bring home the same feature set as the lead deal, but without the higher-cost commitment of picking up several bulbs at once.

We also spotted that Govee US (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its RGB LED TV Backlight Kit for $9.90 Prime shipped with the code 72W9Q62B at checkout. Down from its $15 regular rate, this is among the best pricing that we’ve tracked and is the lowest available. If you’ve been looking at upgrading your home theater with RGB lighting, this setup is perfect. Powered by a USB connection to your TV, this set reduces cable clutter and is controlled via a simple remote. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

This morning noted a limited-time deal on a Google Home Mini paired with two RGB light bulbs and more for $55. With a $100 overall value, this is a solid way to outfit your smart home with some voice-controlled lighting.

LIFX Mini A19 HomeKit Color Light Bulb features:

Light your space with this 4-pack of LIFX smart bulbs. It delivers up to 800 lumens using only 9W, and you can adjust the brightness from your mobile device with the free app. This pack of LIFX smart bulbs displays up to 16 million colors and lasts up to 22.8 years when used three hours per day.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!