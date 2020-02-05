Add seven USB 3.0 and three 2.4A charging ports to your computer for $24

Aukey Direct via Amazon is offering its 10-Port Powered USB Hub for $23.99 Prime shipped with the code 6CO3LEJN at checkout. Down from its $40 list price, this is one of the best prices that we’ve tracked all-time. If you’re constantly running out of USB 3.0 ports at your desk, then this is a great solution. It provides you with seven USB 3.0 hookups and three 2.4A charging ports, which offer a combined 10 plug-in options. I’m always running out of USB ports, and the fact that this is powered makes all the difference, as it’ll charge any device that you plug in. Rated 4/5 stars.

Now, if you have a USB-C-enabled device, like Apple’s latest MacBook lineup, then you’ll want to put a portion of your savings toward nonda’s USB 3.0 to USB-C adapter. It’s under $2.50 Prime shipped, making it a very budget-friendly purchase option.

However, those wanting something a bit more portable will want to check out this USB 3.0 4-port hub. Available on Amazon for $13 Prime shipped, it’s around $11 below today’s lead deal. Just keep in mind that it only has four ports and none are capable of providing 2.4A charging.

Aukey Powered USB Hub features:

Turn a single USB 3.0 port on your laptop or desktop computer into seven USB 3.0 data ports (data transfer rates up to 5Gbps) and three AiPower adaptive charging ports (charge all iOS and Android devices at up to 2.4A)

Massively expand the connectivity and capabilities of your computer at home or the office. Use all your peripherals and memory media without troublesome switching—and charge devices too

This powered hub (with 48W power adapter) delivers higher data transfer and charging performance. It operates effectively even with many devices connected, and supports rapid data transfer to and from both powered and non-powered hard drives

