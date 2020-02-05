Beats Solo3 Wireless Headphones see 1-day 25% reduction to $150

Feb. 5th 2020

0

Today only, Woot offers the Beats Solo3 Wireless Headphones in all colors for $149.99. Free shipping is available for Prime members; otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will apply. As a comparison, this pair of headphones originally sold for $300 but trends around $200 at Amazon these days. If you’re looking for a new pair of headphones, go no further than Beats’ popular Solo3 wireless. With Apple’s built-in W1 chip, you can count on stellar 40-hour battery life and near-instant connectivity. Great as a gift or for those long holiday listening sessions trying to drown out the family. Rated 4.5/5 stars by over 8,500 Amazon reviewers.

Looking for something a bit more affordable? Don’t miss my review of the Anker Liberty Air truly wireless earbuds that feature an AirPod-like design for a fraction of the cost of the lead deal above. I have found them to be a suitable alternative to pricier headphones with a good enough build quality to withstand trips to the gym and other strenuous activities.

You can save on all of Apple’s latest headphones in our roundup from earlier this week, including the new Beats Solo Pro.

Beats Solo3 Wireless Headphones feature:

  • With up to 40 hours of battery life, Beats Solo3 Wireless is your perfect everyday headphone.
  • Premium playback and fine-tuned acoustics maximize clarity, breadth, and balance.
  • Adjustable fit with comfort-cushioned ear cups made for everyday use. Assembled product dimensions (L x W x H): 4.53 x 5.83 x 8.30 inches
  • Take calls, control your music and activate Siri with the multifunction on-ear controls.
  • Comes with Beats Solo3 Wireless headphones, carrying case, 3.5mm RemoteTalk cable, Universal USB charging cable (USB-A to USB Micro-B), Quick Start Guide and Warranty Card.

