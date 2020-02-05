Snag a new blade-less Dyson Pedestal Fan at a fresh low of $180 (Reg. $300)

Dyson Direct via Rakuten is offering its Pedestal Fan (AM08) for $179.99 shipped. That’s $120 off the going rate found at retailers like Newegg and beats the lowest new condition price we have tracked by $8. This fan keeps things fresh with a blade-less design that delivers a minimalistic appearance to wherever it is placed. Not only is it quiet, owners will appreciate its powerful ability to “project a high-velocity cooling airflow.” Rated 4/5 stars.

If blades aren’t of concern to you, have a look at Vornado’s Energy Smart Pedestal Fan for $120. It features a brushless motor and a design that stands apart from many of its competitors. Vornado is confident in its product, backing it with a 10-year hassle-free warranty.

Haven’t had your fill of home good discounts? Swing by our full list of deals in that category to find the latest offers from Bella, Philips, DEWALT, and more.

Dyson Pedestal Fan features:

Air Multiplier technology – Air is accelerated through an annular aperture, drawing in surrounding air to project a high-velocity cooling airflow. No blades. No choppy air.

35% quieter – Streamlined air channels for reduced airflow turbulence make AM08 35% quieter than AM03.

Energy efficient – Engineered to create powerful airflow using less energy than AM03.

