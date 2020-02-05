Save $700 on Samsung’s Galaxy S10 5G Android Smartphone on sale for $600

- Feb. 5th 2020 11:38 am ET

0

Best Buy is currently offering the Samsung Galaxy S10 5G 256GB Android Smartphone for $24.99 per month when activating on Sprint. A $30 activation fee applies. You can also opt to pay $599.99 up front if you’d rather skip the reoccurring payments. Usually selling for $54 per month at Verizon, today’s offer saves you $700 overall and marks a new all-time low on the 5G variant. Sporting a 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED Infinity Display, Galaxy S10 comes equipped with 256GB of onboard storage. You’ll also be able to take advantage of Samsung’s PowerShare wireless Qi charging technology, all-day battery life, and more. Plus, there’s the 5G connectivity, ensuring this handset is ready for what the future holds. Rated 4.7/5 stars from over 445 customers and you can learn more in our hands-on review of the standard S10.

A perfect way to use your savings is by protecting your new handset with a case. Spigen’s Rugged Armor Galaxy S10 Case is a great option for that, and will only run you $12 at Amazon. It leverages the brand’s air cushion technology for shock absorption and pairs a flexible TPU case with interior spider-web pattern and raised lip to protect the screen. 

If that style doesn’t do it for you, our smartphone accessories roundup from this morning has some Galaxy S10 cases starting at $3. For more Android deals, we’re still seeing a variety of Moto G7 smartphones on sale from $130, as well as a new low on LG’s G7 ThinQ at $310.

Samsung Galaxy S10 5G features:

Capture moments and send texts with this Samsung Galaxy S10 5G smartphone. The curved infinity display creates smooth seamless edges, and the Gorilla Glass and aluminum construction provide durability. This Samsung Galaxy S10 5G smartphone features pro-grade cameras with 3D depth-sensing capabilities, capturing more details and creating a realistic effect.

