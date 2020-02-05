Smartphone Accessories: LifeProof Lightning Lanyard Cable $10 (30% off), more

Amazon is currently offering the LifeProof LIFEACTÍV Lightning Lanyard Cable for $10.49 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Usually selling for $15, today’s offer is good for a 30% discount, beats our previous mention by $3, and marks a new Amazon low. For comparison, LifeProof still charges $40. This rugged Lightning cable measures 15-inches in length and sports a lanyard design that can be attached to a bag. So while you’re out and about, a Lightning cable will always be within reach. It has a braided nylon build quality and is waterproof as well. Rated 3.9/5 stars from over 110 customers.
More smartphone accessories:
- Speck Presidio Folio iPhone XS Max Case: $15.50 (Reg. $24) | Amazon
- Gold Box RAVPower sale from $12: Power banks, chargers, more (Up to 30% off)
- Anker ROAV SmartCharge 2-Port USB Car Charger: $12 (Reg. $20) | Best Buy
- Beats Solo3 Wireless Headphones see 1-day 25% reduction to $150
- Xcentz Power Strip Cube: $15 (Reg. $24) | Amazon
- w/ code PM65656N
- Philips Hue White HomeKit Smart Bulb returns to Amazon low at $12 (Save 20%)
- 50% off Caseology Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Cases from $3
- w/ code 50A3RUUS
- This Samsung Galaxy Fit discount is as nice as it gets at $69 (Save $31)
Deals still live from yesterday:
- HAOZI International Travel Charger: $15 (Reg. $20) | Amazon
- Google’s Home Mini Smart Starter Kit has 2 extra RGB bulbs at $55 ($100 value)
- Dynex 2.4A USB Wall Outlet 2-Pack: $15 (Reg. $30) | Best Buy
- NuForce BE Free5 Wireless Earbuds: $20 (Reg. $30) | B&H
- Ember’s Smart iPhone/Apple Watch-Controlled Tumbler drops to $90 ($170 value)
- Aukey 33W USB-C Car Charger: $11 (Reg. $19) | Amazon
- w/ on-page coupon
Top off your Apple device’s energy reserves with a LifeProof-grade LIFEACTÍV Lightning Connector to USB Cable Lanyard, the WaterProof connector that goes on every adventure. When you’re finished charging, this 15″ charging cable converts to a lanyard — perfect for leashing to cases, gear and more.
Beyond its braided build, this Lightning Cable is WaterProof to withstand the worst conditions on the best missions. When you’re finished charging, this charging cable converts to a lanyard — perfect for leashing to cases, gear and more
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!