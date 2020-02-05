Smartphone Accessories: LifeProof Lightning Lanyard Cable $10 (30% off), more

Amazon is currently offering the LifeProof LIFEACTÍV Lightning Lanyard Cable for $10.49 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Usually selling for $15, today’s offer is good for a 30% discount, beats our previous mention by $3, and marks a new Amazon low. For comparison, LifeProof still charges $40. This rugged Lightning cable measures 15-inches in length and sports a lanyard design that can be attached to a bag. So while you’re out and about, a Lightning cable will always be within reach. It has a braided nylon build quality and is waterproof as well. Rated 3.9/5 stars from over 110 customers.

Top off your Apple device’s energy reserves with a LifeProof-grade LIFEACTÍV Lightning Connector to USB Cable Lanyard, the WaterProof connector that goes on every adventure. When you’re finished charging, this 15″ charging cable converts to a lanyard — perfect for leashing to cases, gear and more. Beyond its braided build, this Lightning Cable is WaterProof to withstand the worst conditions on the best missions. When you’re finished charging, this charging cable converts to a lanyard — perfect for leashing to cases, gear and more

