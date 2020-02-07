Bring home Porter-Cable’s 2-Tool Cordless Combo for $101 at Amazon (Save 20%)

Amazon is offering the Porter-Cable 2-Tool Combo Kit (PCCK612L2) for $100.88 shipped when the on-page coupon has been clipped. That’s $29 off the typical rate and is in line with the some of the best pricing we have tracked in over six months. This kit bundles a two-speed drill driver with a 5.5-inch circular saw plus an initial blade to get you started. Either tool easily powers on using the included 20V MAX lithium-ion battery. This interchangeability will allow owners to quickly switch from one task to the next. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

Round out today’s purchase with Amazon’s in-house 37-piece Screwdriver and Nut Driver Bit Set for $7. That’s much less than the amount saved in the featured deal and nabbing this is bound to propel future projects forward.

Speaking of workshop gear, be sure to take a look at Home Depot’s 1-day sale on Husky and DEWALT workbench essentials. There you will find items marked at up to 50% off.

Porter-Cable 2-Tool Combo features:

2-Speed Drill/Driver is compact and lightweight

5-1/2″ Circular Saw with Blade

20V MAX 1.3Ah Lithium Ion Battery

3 year limited warranty

