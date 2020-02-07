Save on Husky and DEWALT workbench essentials with up to 50% off

- Feb. 7th 2020 10:48 am ET

Today only, as part of its Special Buy of the Day, Home Depot is offering various storage solutions for up to 50% off. Free shipping is available for all. Our top pick is the Husky 4-foot Solid Wood Top Workbench with Storage for $227.99. As a comparison, it typically sells for $350 although it was originally listed at $380. We’ve seen it drop to this price just once before. Both affordable and functional, this workbench offers built-in storage and a 4-foot solid wood top. The frame is made of steel with support for up to 1,675-pounds of total weight, ensuring that you can tackle various DIY tasks around the house with ease. Rated 4.6/5 stars. More below.

Another workstation staple is the DEWALT 24-inch Adjustable Shop Stool for $90.36. It typically goes for $110 at various other retailers. This stool offers an all-steel frame and support for up to 300-pounds. With a 360-degree swiveling design, you’ll be able to easily glide around the shop and rotate as needed. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

Make sure to check out the rest of today’s sale for additional deals on Rubbermaid, DEWALT, Lifetime and more. But be sure to act quickly if any of today’s deals catch your eye, as some deals are beginning to sell out from this limited sale.

Husky Storage Workbench features:

If you’re in need of a heavy-duty workbench coupled with a storage system, then this 48 in. workstation is the thing for you. It supports up to 1,675 lbs. and features a solid wood work platform to support a variety of operations. It includes a full width big drawer to store tools and various items and pegboard to neatly organize tools. There are also a pair of screwdriver holders at either side for easy access to those tools. This workstation is built to withstand extreme temperatures, high humidity and every day wear and tear, suitable for garage, basement and workshop.

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.
