For $200, Amazon will sell you Dyson’s V8 Animal+ Vac (Cert. Refurb, Orig. 300)

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering the certified refurbished Dyson V8 Animal+ Vacuum for $199.99 shipped. As a comparison, it typically sells for $300 in new condition. This is a match of the best we’ve tracked at Amazon. Notable features here include up to 40-minutes of run-time on a single charge and a lightweight design. Dyson makes some of the best vacuums out there, and this is certainly no exception. Includes all adapters, a six-month warranty, and a charging system. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

Dyson V8 Animal+ features:

Up to 40 minutes run time when using a non-motorized tool.

Lightweight and versatile, for easy home cleaning. Instant-release trigger means battery power is only used while it’s cleaning. Requires charging for 4 hours minimum before first use.

Direct drive cleaner head. Up to 8 minutes of fade-free power (in MAX mode). Drives stiff nylon bristles into carpets to capture deep-down dirt.

