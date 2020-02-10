Snag Apple’s 10.2-inch refurb iPad with cellular at $349 (New low, $119 off)

Today only, Woot is offering Apple’s 10.2-inch iPad 32GB Wi-Fi + Cellular for $339.99 shipped in refurbished condition. Regularly $459 in new condition, this is a new all-time low that we’ve tracked by $40 and is the best available. It’s rare that we see the cellular model of Apple’s latest iPad drop at all, let alone by $119, which makes this an especially notable deal. This iPad packs a 10.2-inch display, Apple Pencil support, and even works with the Smart Keyboard thanks to the built-in Smart Connector. Plus, it offers Apple’s A10 Fusion chip, an 8MP camera, and support for 1080p video recording. Check out our announcement coverage for more details. Ships with a 90-day warranty.
Considering your significant savings here, you should seriously consider grabbing an Apple Pencil. Amazon offers them for just $90 right now, which makes this a great accessory to further expand your iPad’s usage.
With the remainder of your savings, be sure to invest in a tempered glass screen protector. Not only will it keep your iPad safe from scratches on the display, but it also helps to prevent cracks from drops.
Apple 10.2-inch iPad features:
The new iPad combines the power and capability of a computer with the ease of use and versatility you’d never expect from one. And now it’s even more versatile, with a larger 10.2‑inch Retina display, support for the full-size Smart Keyboard, and the amazing new capabilities of iPadOS. It’s unbelievably fun. And unmistakably iPad.
- 10.2-inch Retina display
- A10 Fusion chip
- 8MP back camera, 1.2MP FaceTime HD front camera
- Up to 10 hours of surﬁng the web on Wi‑Fi, watching video, or listening to music
- Up to 9 hours of surﬁng the web using cellular data network
