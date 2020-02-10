Snag Apple’s 10.2-inch refurb iPad with cellular at $349 (New low, $119 off)

Today only, Woot is offering Apple’s 10.2-inch iPad 32GB Wi-Fi + Cellular for $339.99 shipped in refurbished condition. Regularly $459 in new condition, this is a new all-time low that we’ve tracked by $40 and is the best available. It’s rare that we see the cellular model of Apple’s latest iPad drop at all, let alone by $119, which makes this an especially notable deal. This iPad packs a 10.2-inch display, Apple Pencil support, and even works with the Smart Keyboard thanks to the built-in Smart Connector. Plus, it offers Apple’s A10 Fusion chip, an 8MP camera, and support for 1080p video recording. Check out our announcement coverage for more details. Ships with a 90-day warranty.

Considering your significant savings here, you should seriously consider grabbing an Apple Pencil. Amazon offers them for just $90 right now, which makes this a great accessory to further expand your iPad’s usage.

With the remainder of your savings, be sure to invest in a tempered glass screen protector. Not only will it keep your iPad safe from scratches on the display, but it also helps to prevent cracks from drops.

Apple 10.2-inch iPad features:

The new iPad combines the power and capability of a computer with the ease of use and versatility you’d never expect from one. And now it’s even more versatile, with a larger 10.2‑inch Retina display, support for the full-size Smart Keyboard, and the amazing new capabilities of iPadOS. It’s unbelievably fun. And unmistakably iPad.

10.2-inch Retina display

A10 Fusion chip

8MP back camera, 1.2MP FaceTime HD front camera

Up to 10 hours of surﬁng the web on Wi‑Fi, watching video, or listening to music

Up to 9 hours of surﬁng the web using cellular data network

