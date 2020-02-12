Take Coleman’s Xtreme 120-Qt. Cooler on your next adventure: $45 (Reg. $60+)

Amazon is now offering the Coleman Coastal Xtreme Series Marine Portable Cooler for $45.08 shipped when you select the 120-quart model from the pull-down menu. Matched at Walmart. Regularly up at $60+, today’s deal is at least 25% off and matching our previous mention. Reaching as high as $70 at Amazon, this model dropped down to $49 at the tail end of last year and is now matching the all-time low. This model’s 120-quart capacity (190+ cans) and 5-day ice retention make it an ideal option for hunting/fishing trips or for camping later this year. Along with the stainless steel hardware throughout, the UVGuard provides protection against the sun and the leak-resistant threaded drain allows the cooler to be emptied without tilting. Rated 4+ stars from over 900 Amazon customers. More details below.

If the 190+ can capacity is overkill for your outdoor adventures, take a look at the 60-quart Igloo Ice Cube Roller Cooler at $38 shipped. It can only carry about half as much as today’s lead deal, but you’ll save some cash in the process and score the telescope handle for easy transportation. But if it’s just a personal-sized option you’re after, go grab the highly-rated, 9-quart Igloo Island Breeze Cooler for $10 Prime shipped instead.

Coleman Coastal Xtreme Marine Portable Cooler:

Keep your food and drinks cold for the full length of your next boating excursion with the Coleman 120-Quart Coastal Xtreme Series Marine Portable Cooler. Specially designed for boating and fishing, this portable cooler combines a generous capacity with a rugged design that stands up to tough saltwater conditions. Large enough to store up to 204 cans, the cooler offers plenty of room for beverages, food, and any catches you might haul on board.

