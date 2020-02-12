Expand your tool kit with Husky’s ¼-inch or ⅜-inch socket sets for $10 each

Home Depot is offering the Husky ¼-inch 30-piece Socket Set for $9.88 with free in-store pickup. You can also find the ⅜-inch 25-piece Socket Set for the same price. Normally $20 for each set, this is over 50% off and is among the best pricing that we’ve tracked all-time. You can never have enough sockets, especially when it comes to working on electronics or vehicles. Whether you’re hanging a TV on the wall and need to drive a lag into a stud, or are working on changing the battery in your car, socket sets like this come in handy quite often. Rated 4.7+ stars.

Do most of your DIY projects include working on smaller electronics, like computers or phones? This 12-piece mini toolset is a great alternative to today’s lead deal at just $5.50 Prime shipped. It includes multiple micro screwdrivers, tweezers, and more for replacing a smartphone screen or changing out your computer’s motherboard.

Want to know everything your DIY toolkit should include? Well, we have it all in a handy guide right here. From what brands to look at, tools to consider, and more, we lay it all out.

Husky Socket Set features:

The Husky 30-piece 1/4 in. Drive SAE/Metric Socket Set is forged from Chrome Alloy steel for outstanding durability and strength. The 23 different sockets allow you to tackle a wide range of basic fastening or repair projects. This Husky 30-piece set is ideal for small jobs around the house, shop and garage.

