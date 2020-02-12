Levi’s takes 30% off sitewide and extra 50% off sale items during its President’s Day Sale

Levi’s President’s Day Sale offers 30% off sitewide and an extra 50% off sale items with promo code CHERRYTREE at checkout. Now is a great time to update your denim with deals on popular jeans, shirts, and outerwear. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $100 or more. One of the most notable deals for men is the 541 Athletic Taper Jeans that are marked down to $49. For comparison, these jeans were originally priced at $70. This style is infused with stretch for added comfort and has added room in the buttocks and thighs for athletic builds. I also really like that the hem is straight and can easily be rolled for a stylish look. You can choose from five color options and they’re rated 4.5/5 stars from nearly 400 reviewers. Find the rest of our top picks from Levi’s below.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

