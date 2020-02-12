Lowepro’s DroneGuard case is a must-have aerial travel bag at just $15

Amazon is offering the Lowepro DroneGuard CS 200 Drone Case for $14.99 Prime shipped. Also available for the same price at Adorama. Normally $50 or so, this is a match for our last mention and is the best available. If you have a Parrot Bebop 2 or similarly-sized drone, this case is the perfect way to carry it around. It has enough room for the drone, an iPad mini, and any accessories you need. Thankfully, this case also has slots to keep spare blades and rotors in case of an unfortunate crash of your drone, something that comes with the territory of aerial vehicles. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

For something a little more classic, this Trailmaker backpack is yours for just $8 Prime shipped. At nearly 50% below today’s lead deal, this backpack is more versatile in usage and can stow just about any laptop along with quite a few other necessities.

Looking for something a bit cuter? Why not check out the Kate Spade sale that’s happening right now as a lead up to Valentine’s Day. You’ll find up to 60% off plus an additional 25% off select products, so be sure to give it a look.

Lowepro DroneGuard CS 200 features:

Get flexible organization for your quadcopter and drone gear including all accessories. The DroneGuard CS 200 was designed by drone pilots for the depth and form factor of the Parrot Bebop 2 or Yuneeq Breez and has room for a small tablet such as iPad mini. The CS 200 also fits FPV 250 racing drones and similar sized quadcopters and flying cameras. Hard case designed to carry and protect the Parrot Bebop 2,Yuneec Breeze and smaller enthusiast quadcopters and flying cameras.

