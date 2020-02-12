Take up to $820 off cert. refurb Optoma projectors with deals starting at $329

BuyDig is currently discounting a selection of certified refurbished Optoma projectors headlined by the HD39DARBEE 1080p High Performance Home Theater model at $549 shipped. Down from the original $1,799 price tag, right now you’ll pay $842 at Amazon for a new condition version with today’s offer beating the all-time low there by $120. This is also the best we’ve seen to date overall. Optoma’s projector features a 3,500-lumen output and up to 10,000-hours of lamp life, making it quite the future-proof home theater investment. Perfect for kickstarting your setup, it sports 1080p output and can create an up to 305-inch screen. In terms of I/O, you’re looking at dual HDMI inputs, USB, and more. Rated 4.3/5 stars from over 290 customers and includes a 1-year warranty. Head below for more projector deals from $329.

Just like the featured deal, all of the discounted Optoma projectors below are in certified refurbished condition and come backed by a 1-year warranty.

Other notable refurbished Optoma deals include:

Optoma HD39DARBEE 1080p projector features:

The HD29Darbee is the successor to the World’s First home cinema projector featuring DarbeeVision, the DH28DSE. Engineered to deliver an immersive experience in Xbox One and PS4 games, Blu-ray movies, HDTV programming, home videos and even vacation photos. The integrated DarbeeVision image enhancement technology utilizes neuro-biologic algorithms to achieve unprecedented detail in skin tones, textures, and reflective surfaces while delivering superior depth, object separation and automatic removal of unsightly residuals.

