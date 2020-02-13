After being teased a few days back, Microsoft has now unveiled its limited-edition Jordan Brand custom Xbox One X console. Sporting a gorgeous matte red and black design, this release is sure to be one of the most popular ever from Xbox, drawing demand from sports fans and sneakerheads alike. The only problem? It’s going to be very hard to get your hands on. Xbox only plans on releasing a few bundles, and you’ll have to follow some instructions to even have a chance. So don’t plan on rolling down to GameStop for this one. Head below for full details, including how you might have a chance to snag one.

Custom Jordan Xbox One X giveaway

So the bummer about all of today’s announcement is that not only is it a giveaway, but Microsoft is only making one Jordan Xbox One X. It’s particularly maddening because this bad boy would be flying off the shelves at this week’s NBA All-Star festivities in Chicago.

So while the ode to Jordan may be hard to come by, you do have a chance to win one. Simply hit the tweet embedded below and share it with your followers. Xbox will be choosing a winner after February 27th.

RT for a chance to win a Limited Edition Jordan Brand Custom Xbox One X console. NoPurchNec. Ends 2/27. Rules: https://t.co/UEucXRuVY0 pic.twitter.com/UzZVccfUhv — Xbox (@Xbox) February 13, 2020

A beautiful console

Placing the extra limited-edition nature of this console aside for a moment, you have to hand it to Microsoft for creating one of the coolest Xbox Ones in recent memory. The console features the iconic Jordan elephant print with a nice red coat of paint over top. A large Jumpman can be found on top.

While the console itself is pretty sick, it’s the controllers that have really caught my eye. Matte red cases with a black Jumpman on the right grip deliver some of the most visually stunning designs we’ve seen.

Of course, the black and red design isn’t just an ode to Jordan, but also the Chicago Bulls where the iconic basketball star spent the bulk of his career. One thing is for sure, the limited-edition Jordan Xbox One X console is sure to be beloved by many, so competition is going to be fierce for this giveaway.

There are no games included with this giveaway, which is somewhat odd considering Microsoft almost always includes one with these bundles. It would’ve been a natural fit for NBA 2K19 to be bundled alongside.

You can learn more about this contest and the various rules on this landing page.

Source: Microsoft

