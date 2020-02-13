This Ryobi multi-tool bundle includes extra batteries, more for $129

- Feb. 13th 2020 3:47 pm ET

$129
0

Home Depot offers the Ryobi 18V ONE+ 2-Tool Combo Kit with extra batteries for $129 shipped. That’s down from the usual $200 price tag, and $20 less than our previous mention. You’ll find over $215 worth of original value here. This bundle includes a drill, saw, and a wall charger. All together, you’ll get four batteries total, which is a great deal if you’re already in the 18V system from Ryobi. This drill and driver combo will provide enough power for basic DIY tasks around the house, and the included carrying case will keep things organized. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

Leverage your savings today and pick up the DEWALT 14-piece Titanium Drill Bit Set for $20. It’s a great way to add top-rated drill bits to your setup without breaking the bank. Best of all? It includes a carrying case to keep things nice and tidy.

Building out a toolbox for the first time? Check out our DIY essentials guide for a step-by-step guide to putting together a toolbox.

Ryobi 2-tool Combo Kit features:

RYOBI introduces the 18-Volt ONE+ Lithium-Ion Cordless Combo Kit (2-Tool) with Free 18-Volt ONE+ 2.0 Ah Lithium-Ion Compact Battery (2-Pack). The ONE+ Drill/Driver features a 1/2 in. heavy duty single sleeve keyless chuck with 24-position clutch to match your drilling and driving needs. The ONE+ Circular Saw features front pommel handle for 2-handed operation and a left side blade for better cutline visibility.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

$129
You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Home Goods Deals

Best Home Goods Deals

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.
Home Depot

Home Depot
Ryobi

About the Author

Trevor Daugherty's favorite gear

Grado SR80e Headphones

Grado SR80e Headphones
Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp

Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp