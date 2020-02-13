This Ryobi multi-tool bundle includes extra batteries, more for $129

Home Depot offers the Ryobi 18V ONE+ 2-Tool Combo Kit with extra batteries for $129 shipped. That’s down from the usual $200 price tag, and $20 less than our previous mention. You’ll find over $215 worth of original value here. This bundle includes a drill, saw, and a wall charger. All together, you’ll get four batteries total, which is a great deal if you’re already in the 18V system from Ryobi. This drill and driver combo will provide enough power for basic DIY tasks around the house, and the included carrying case will keep things organized. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

Ryobi 2-tool Combo Kit features:

RYOBI introduces the 18-Volt ONE+ Lithium-Ion Cordless Combo Kit (2-Tool) with Free 18-Volt ONE+ 2.0 Ah Lithium-Ion Compact Battery (2-Pack). The ONE+ Drill/Driver features a 1/2 in. heavy duty single sleeve keyless chuck with 24-position clutch to match your drilling and driving needs. The ONE+ Circular Saw features front pommel handle for 2-handed operation and a left side blade for better cutline visibility.

