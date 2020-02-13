Easily detangle your hair with the Wet Brush that drops to $7 (Reg. $11)

- Feb. 13th 2020 4:52 pm ET

0

Amazon is currently offering the Wet Brush in the color Blue for $7.10 Prime shipped. Regularly priced at $11, that’s the lowest price we’ve seen in over 3-months. This brush detangles your hair in an instant and has bristles that gently massage your scalp. I personally use the Wet Brush daily and would highly recommend it. It also has a large paddle handle that lets your easily control the brush and its flexible design makes it a breeze to clean. Rated 4.7/5 stars with nearly 250 reviews from Amazon customers. Find even more deals by heading below the jump.

You can also make the detangling process even smoother with The Honest Company Conditioning Detangler Spray in the scent Sweet Orange Vanilla for $4.99. This spray has a blend of argan oil, shea butter, jojoba protein, and quinoa extract that help to detangle and smooth your hair. Rated 4.4/5 stars with over 2,300 reviews.

The Wet  Brush Detangler features:

  • THE BEST DETANGLERHAIR BRUSH: Unlike ordinary hair brushes, our brilliantly crafted Detangler does not rip or pull out the knotted hair. It glides through the hair to gently untangle even the toughest tangles with ease
  • ULTRA SOFT BRISTLES: Our Original Detangler Hair Brush features Exclusive, ultra-soft IntelliFlex bristles that glide through tangles and knots with ease. The sturdy bristles gently massages the scalp while stimulating blood flow and strengthening your hair
  • THE HEALTHY AND PAINLESS WAY TO BRUSH HAIR: Our Hair Brush is designed brilliantly to minimize pain and to protect hair against split ends and breakage. It lets you brush with less force so you can detangle with less damage to your hair
  • PERFECT FOR ALL HAIR TYPES: Doesn’t matter if your hair is long or short, curly or straight, thick or fine, this brush will run through any hair type removing tangles while making the hair soft. It works great on wet or dry hair and is perfect for men, women and kids

