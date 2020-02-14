Nordstrom’s Winter Sale takes up to 40% off Hunter, adidas, Under Armour, more

Update your wardrobe during Nordstrom’s Winter Sale that’s offering up to 40% off top brands. Prices are as marked. Inside this event you can find deals on Tommy Hilfiger, Hunter, adidas, Under Armour, and more. As always, receive free delivery on all orders. The men’s Under Armour Unstoppable Joggers are a must-have from this sale and they’re currently marked down to $39. For comparison, these joggers were originally priced at $65. This style will be a perfect loungewear staple in your wardrobe and can be worn with t-shirts, pullovers, and more. Its adjustable waistband adds a comfortable touch and they have sweat-wicking material. Find the rest of our top picks from Nordstrom below.

Our top picks for men include:

For women, the Hunter Original Tall Rain Boots are a nice option for this spring. Origianlly priced at $165, however during the sale you can find them for just $99. This style is completely waterproof and has a rigid outsole that promotes traction.

Our top picks for women include:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!