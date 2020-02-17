Go truly wireless with Sony’s noise-cancelling earbuds for $198 (Reg. $230)

- Feb. 17th 2020 11:12 am ET

Amazon is offering the Sony Noise Canceling Truly Wireless Earbuds (WF-1000XM3) for $198 shipped in black or silver. Now matched at Focus in both colorways. Regularly $230, they are currently on sale for $200 at Best Buy right now with today’s deal matching our previous mention and the Amazon all-time low. These truly wireless earbuds provide you with a completely tether-free experience as well as the QN1e HD Noise Canceling Processor so you can dial out the noise during workouts or when commuting. Along with a 10-minute quick charge that will provide another 90-minutes of playback, this set will run for up to 24-hours with the included charging case. They will also allow users to access Alexa at the touch of a button for voice-controlled access to “music, information, and more.” Rated 4+ stars from over 2,100 Amazon customers.

Something like Amazon’s new Echo Buds (full launch coverage here) make for a good alternative to today’s lead deal at $120. While the Echo buds don’t sport as much battery power overall, the even more affordable Anker Soundcore Life P2 have almost double and sell for just $50 right now if you clip the on-page coupon. And be sure to swing by the latest Anker Amazon sale for even more offers from the brand.

But while we are on the topic, Amazon is also offering Apple’s second-gen. AirPods within a penny of the all-time low right now.

Sony Noise Canceling Truly Wireless Earbuds:

  • Industry leading noise canceling with HD Noise Canceling Processor QN1e
  • 24bit Audio signal processing delivers dramatically improved sound quality
  • Battery life up to 24 hours with carrying case (with 10min quick charge for 90min of play time)
  • Truly wireless design with uninterrupted L/R simultaneous Bluetooth transmission
  • Smart listening by adaptive sound control automatically switches to ambient sound mode based on your activity

