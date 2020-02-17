Today’s best Android game/app deals and freebies: HOOK, Goat Simulator, more

- Feb. 17th 2020 3:13 pm ET

As always, this is the place to find the most notable Android app deals of the day. We have minimalist puzzlers, fantasy RPGs, highly-rated multi-tasking apps, and as much goat-fueled shenanigans as you could ever need. Every day at this time we scour the internet for all of the best Android app price drops so you don’t have to. Today’s highlights include a plethora of Goat Simulator games, HOOK, Bulb Boy, Meganoid, Total Launcher Key, Baldur’s Gate II, Swiftly switch – Pro, Warhammer Quest, Digital Dashboard, and many more. Head below for a complete list of today’s best Android game and app deals.

Today’s Best Android Game and App Deals:

We still have up to $250 off Samsung’s Galaxy S10e Android smartphone as well as plenty of Chromebook offers from $169 right here. The Android-friendly deals don’t stop there though as ecobee’s Switch+ Light Switch is now 20% off and you’ll find loads of discounted chargers, USB-C essentials, and more in today’s Anker roundup. Hit up our Android Guide for even more.

Today’s Best Game Deals: Kingdom Hearts III $15, Batman Arkham Collection $5, more

More Android App Deals Still Alive:

***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time.

HOOK:

I love creating puzzle games. This one is more of a game-like experience than a challenge. No menus, no achievements, just you and a puzzle. Calming sounds and music were made by Wojciech Wasiak. It has 50 levels and its about hour long. Thanks for playing and supporting me!!

