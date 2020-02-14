Save up to $250 on Samsung’s Galaxy S10e Android smartphone starting at $500

Amazon is currently offering the unlocked Samsung Galaxy S10e 128GB Android Smartphone for $549.99 shipped. You’ll also find the same sale price available at Best Buy, and if you don’t mind activating today, that’ll drop the price to $500. Typically fetching $750, today’s offer saves you 27% and matches our previous mention for the Amazon all-time low set back over the holidays. Rocking a 5.8-inch 1080p display, Samsung’s Galaxy S10e delivers a budget-friendly flagship Android experience powered by a Snapdragon 855 processor. You’ll get access to Android Pie out of the gate, as well as 128GB of storage, wireless PowerShare, and more. Rated 4.7/5 stars from over 340 customers and you can dive into our hands-on review for a closer look.

Keep your new handset scratch-free by using some of your savings on a case. Notably, Spigen’s Rugged Armor cover will run you $11. Or if you’d prefer something a bit more form-fitting, the company’s Liquid Air Armor case is $12. Either option is sure to get the job done for ensuring that the Galaxy S10e still looks its best down the road.

If you’re looking for a more pure Android experience, right now Google’s Pixel 3 XL has received a 1-day discount down to $399. You’d typically pay around $500, making this a great option if you can live with a previous-generation handset.

Samsung Galaxy S10e features:

This Samsung Galaxy S10e features an immersive display, sleek in size and packed with power. The incredible, powerful camera and totally reimagined interface do more in less space, with an intelligent battery that’s big enough to share.

