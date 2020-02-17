Microsoft’s Xbox One S All-Digital has hits a new low of $135 with this code

AntOnline via Google Express is offering the Microsoft Xbox One S All-Digital 1TB Game Console for $134.99 shipped with the price reflecting at checkout and after the code UKMHJX has been applied. This is a discount of $114 from its regular going rate, beats our last mention by $5, and is down from the $172 list price by third-parties at Amazon. The Xbox One S All-Digital Edition is great for those who don’t plan to use physical disks to game anymore. I haven’t purchased a game on a disk in years, as personally, I think digital is the best way to play. You just choose the title you want and it launches, no searching for games or worrying about it getting scratched up anymore. Rated 4.7/5 stars and you can learn more in our hands-on review.

While today’s lead deal comes with one controller, you’ll want to pick up a second for when friends come over. This wired model from PowerA is under $25 Prime shipped at Amazon and will ensure that you always have a spare remote ready for company.

Don’t forget to check out this morning’s game sale roundup. You’ll find dozens of discounts titles there, ranging from Kingdom Hearts to Batman, No Man’s Sky, and more. Plus, be sure to swing by our coverage of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Season 2, which is available to play for all.

Xbox One S 1TB All Digital:

Go all digital with the Xbox One S All-Digital Edition and build a library of digital games that travels with you and is available in the cloud. Take your cloud saves on the go, and enjoy the ability to preorder and pre-install upcoming games so you’re ready to play the moment they launch. Expand your options with Xbox Game Pass, discovering and downloading over 100 great games (subscription sold separately)

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!