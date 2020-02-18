Dyson’s Cyclone V10 Animal cordless vacuum returns to low of $350 ($200 off)

Amazon is offering the Dyson Cyclone V10 Animal Cordless Stick Vacuum for $349.99 shipped. Also at Best Buy. Down $200 from its regular going rate, this is a match of its all-time low and is the best available. Offering 60-minutes of cleaning time per charge, this vacuum doesn’t need to be plugged into the wall to function. This makes it super simple to clean up just about any mess around the house, given that you can move from area to area without hassle. Plus, the V10 Animal works as either a stick vacuum or a short handheld one, making it perfect for all sorts of messy cleanups. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

Forget cleaning manually, get the eufy BoostIQ RoboVac 11S and let a robot take control for you. It’s available for $170 shipped when you clip the on-page coupon. Just keep in mind that it won’t be useful for cars, stairs, and couches as it just drives around on the floor.

However, save big when opting for the Eureka Blaze 3-in-1 Swivel Lightweight Stick Vacuum. You can grab it for under $30 shipped at Amazon and it offers many features of today’s lead deal at far less. Just keep in mind that it doesn’t pack a built-in battery for cordless operation, making it far less versatile.

Dyson Cyclone V10 Animal features:

Big machine suction power*. But with cord-free versatility. The Dyson Cyclone V10 Animal cord-free vacuum has a 40% bigger bin than the previous V8 Animal and up to 60 minutes of fade-free runtime. The new torque drive cleaner head removes more dust from carpets, and sucks up pet hair and ground in dirt. The Dyson Cyclone V10 Animal cord-free vacuum quickly transforms to a handheld for quick cleanups, spot cleaning and cleaning difficult places.

