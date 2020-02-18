Tommy Hilfiger’s Brown Leather Watch drops to $119 shipped at Amazon (Reg. $155)

- Feb. 18th 2020 3:34 pm ET

0

Amazon is offering the Tommy Hilfiger Men’s Gold-Tone Watch with a Brown Leather Band for $119 shipped. Regularly priced at $155 and that’s the lowest price we’ve seen since Black Friday. This watch is timeless to wear for years to come and it can easily be dressed up or down. It features a water-resistant face so faucet spray or rain won’t damage them as long as the case, crown and crystal remain intact. Rated 4.4/5 stars with over 330 reviews. Head below to find even more deals.

Another great option is the Timex Weekender Watch that’s priced at $42.54 shipped. I love the simplicity of this watch and it can also be dressed up or down seamlessly. With over 1,900 reviews, this watch is rated 4.2/5 stars.

Tommy Hilfiger Gold-Tone Watch features:

  • Watch featuring round dial with logo at 12 o’clock, black Arabic hour markers, and trio of subdials
  • Gold-tone 44 mm case and mineral dial window
  • Quartz movement with analog display
  • Leather croco-embossed calfskin band with buckle closure

