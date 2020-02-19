Apple award-winning Alto’s Adventure and Odyssey games now $1 ea. (Reg. $5)

Yesterday evening, the development team at Snowman announced it was bringing its hit iOS title, Alto’s Odyssey, to the Mac. You’ll find all of the details on that right here, but it looks like both the Alto titles for mobile are now getting notable price drops to celebrate the desktop release. Both Alto’s Adventure and Alto’s Odyssey are now down from their usual $5 price tags and are available for download at $1. These titles are among the greatest endless runners anywhere with gorgeous graphics, a mysterious storyline, and an almost-serene arcade-like gameplay experience. Combined, they carry a 4+ star rating from well over 10,000 gamers all-time. More details below.

iOS Universal/Apple TV: Alto’s Adventure: $1 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal/Apple TV: Alto’s Odyssey: $1 (Reg. $5)

Alto’s Odyssey:

Join Alto and his friends and set off on an endless sandboarding journey to discover its secrets. Soar above windswept dunes, traverse thrilling canyons, and explore long-hidden temples in a fantastical place far from home. Along the way, you’ll grind across vines, bounce atop hot air balloons, ride towering rock walls, and escape mischievous lemurs – all while uncovering the desert’s many mysteries.

