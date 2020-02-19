Today’s best iOS + Mac App Deals: OTTTD, Mars Power Industries, more

In today’s best Mac and iOS app deals, we have two of the best games on the platform, Twitter and What’s App clients, train simulators, and much more. It’s that time of morning where we collate all of the most important price drops found each day on Apple’s digital marketplaces. Today’s highlights include AirDisk Pro, OTTTD: Over The Top Tower Defense, Mars Power Industries, Alto’s Adventure, Alto’s Odyssey, and much more. Be sure to head below the fold for a closer look at today’s best iOS/Mac app deals and freebies.

Today’s Best iOS App Deals:

iOS Universal: CodeWords – Name Clue Game: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: WatchApp – for Whatsapp: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: AirDisk Pro: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: OTTTD: Over The Top Tower Defense: $1 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Mars Power Industries: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal/Apple TV: Alto’s Adventure: $1 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal/Apple TV: Alto’s Odyssey: $1 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Fenix for Twitter: $2 (Reg. $5)

Mac: Trainz A New Era: $19 (Reg. $24)

Today’s Best Game Deals: Days Gone $20, Far Cry 5 $15, more

More iOS Apps Still Alive:

***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time.

iOS Universal: PetSelfie- Dog and Cat Camera: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Metadata: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: The Firm: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Safety Photo+Video: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Magic Launcher Pro: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Picture Edítor: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: V for Wikipedia: $3 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: StompBox: $6 (Reg. $15)

iOS Universal: Efectum Premium. Video Editor: $4 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Beat Cop: $1 (Reg. $5)

OTTTD: Over The Top Tower Defense:

HEROCORP™ WANTS YOU. Command heroes, build towers, discover strange and exotic worlds and blow them all to bits. An intense tactical blend of TD and RTS gameplay…Build and upgrade towers for attack and defense…Command a squad of heroes…Go head to head against epic bosses…Level up heroes, and unlock devastating weapons

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!