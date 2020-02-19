Today’s Best Game Deals: Days Gone $20, Far Cry 5 $15, more

In today’s best game deals, Sony is now offering Days Gone on PS4 for $19.99 in digital form. Amazon has the physical version on sale right now at under $26 for comparison. Today’s deal is matching the most readily available 2019 Black Friday prices and a solid chance to add it to your library at a major discount. Days Gone puts players in the shoes of Deacon and his trusty motorcycle as he fends off gigantic hordes of zombies across a massive open-world map. Down below you’ll also find the rest of today’s best deals including Forza Horizon 3, Shaq Fu: A Legend Reborn, Dragon Age: Inquisition GOTY, Fire Emblem Warriors, Red Dead Redemption 2, Far Cry 5, Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Deluxe, and much more.
Today’s best game deals:
- Forza Horizon 3 pre-owned $10 (Reg. $20)
- Dragon Age: Inquisition GOTY $10 (Reg. $40)
- Fire Emblem Warriors $27 (Reg. $37+)
- Red Dead Redemption 2 $30 (Reg. $60)
- Far Cry 5 $15 (Reg. $30)
- Far Cry New Dawn $16 (Reg. $40)
- Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Deluxe $28 (Reg. $65+)
- Shaq Fu: A Legend Reborn $5 (Reg. $20)
- FIFA 20 Nintendo Switch Legacy $25 (Reg. $50)
- Pokemon Mystery Dungeon pre-order $55 (Reg. $60)
- A Way Out $7.50 (Reg. $30)
- ToeJam and Earl: Back in the Groove! $10.50 (Reg. $15)
- Owlboy Xbox One $15 (Reg. $25)
- or $20 (Reg. $30) on Switch
- Batman: Return to Arkham $5 (Reg. $20)
- Batman: Arkham Asylum and Arkham City
- Kingdom Hearts III $15 (Reg. $30)
- Final Fantasy VII: Remake Pre-order $60 + $10 gift card
- Bridge Constructor Portal $9 (Reg. $15)
- Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition $5 (Reg. $13+)
- Borderlands 3 $26 (Reg. $40+)
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons Pre-order $65 (Reg. $80)
- Plus Animal Crossing Plush Bell Bag Bundle
- Unravel Two Switch $5 (Reg. $20)
- God of War $5 (Reg. $20)
- Madden NFL 20 $25 (Reg. $40+)
- Sonic Mania $10 (Reg. $20)
- Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle Gold $20 (Reg. $80)
- Luigi’s Mansion 3 $50 (Reg. $60)
- Team Sonic Racing $30 (Reg. $40)
- Monster Hunter World $15 (Reg. $30)
- Resident Evil 3 Pre-order $50 (Reg. $60)
- Matched at Walmart
- Sid Meier’s Civilization VI $20 (Reg. $30+)
Nintendo unveils new coral Switch Lite console, coming in April
Nintendo’s Switch Lite handheld console now on sale
State of Decay 2 Juggernaut Edition is a massive free update to the game
Rainbow Six Siege set to appear as PlayStation 5 + Xbox Series X launch title
Reports suggest higher price tag for PlayStation 5, new PS VR headset, more
Nintendo PlayStation auction is heating up with bids reaching $350K
Jordan Brand Xbox One X console is a must-see, but good luck getting one
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!