Today’s Best Game Deals: Days Gone $20, Far Cry 5 $15, more

- Feb. 19th 2020 9:39 am ET

0

In today’s best game deals, Sony is now offering Days Gone on PS4 for $19.99 in digital form. Amazon has the physical version on sale right now at under $26 for comparison. Today’s deal is matching the most readily available 2019 Black Friday prices and a solid chance to add it to your library at a major discount. Days Gone puts players in the shoes of Deacon and his trusty motorcycle as he fends off gigantic hordes of zombies across a massive open-world map. Down below you’ll also find the rest of today’s best deals including Forza Horizon 3, Shaq Fu: A Legend Reborn, Dragon Age: Inquisition GOTY, Fire Emblem Warriors, Red Dead Redemption 2, Far Cry 5, Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Deluxe, and much more. 

Today’s best game deals:

Nintendo unveils new coral Switch Lite console, coming in April

Nintendo’s Switch Lite handheld console now on sale

State of Decay 2 Juggernaut Edition is a massive free update to the game

Rainbow Six Siege set to appear as PlayStation 5 + Xbox Series X launch title

Reports suggest higher price tag for PlayStation 5, new PS VR headset, more

Nintendo PlayStation auction is heating up with bids reaching $350K

Jordan Brand Xbox One X console is a must-see, but good luck getting one

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas of everyday life with the purchase of Whole Foods and the expansion of its Prime delivery service. You'll find everything related to Amazon, including the best deals, here in our constantly updated guide.
Best Games/Apps Deals

Best Games/Apps Deals

The best games and apps deals across all platforms: iPhone, iPad, Mac, Android, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Wii U, 3DS
PSN Sony Bend

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

PXN MFi game controller
Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard