Today’s Best Game Deals: Days Gone $20, Far Cry 5 $15, more

In today’s best game deals, Sony is now offering Days Gone on PS4 for $19.99 in digital form. Amazon has the physical version on sale right now at under $26 for comparison. Today’s deal is matching the most readily available 2019 Black Friday prices and a solid chance to add it to your library at a major discount. Days Gone puts players in the shoes of Deacon and his trusty motorcycle as he fends off gigantic hordes of zombies across a massive open-world map. Down below you’ll also find the rest of today’s best deals including Forza Horizon 3, Shaq Fu: A Legend Reborn, Dragon Age: Inquisition GOTY, Fire Emblem Warriors, Red Dead Redemption 2, Far Cry 5, Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Deluxe, and much more.

Today’s best game deals:

Nintendo unveils new coral Switch Lite console, coming in April

Nintendo’s Switch Lite handheld console now on sale

State of Decay 2 Juggernaut Edition is a massive free update to the game

Rainbow Six Siege set to appear as PlayStation 5 + Xbox Series X launch title

Reports suggest higher price tag for PlayStation 5, new PS VR headset, more

Nintendo PlayStation auction is heating up with bids reaching $350K

Jordan Brand Xbox One X console is a must-see, but good luck getting one

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!