Score Jaybird’s workout-ready RUN XT Sport earbuds for $79.50 (Reg. $100)

Amazon is currently offering the Jaybird RUN XT Sport True Wireless In-Ear Headphones for $79.60 shipped. Having originally retailed for $180, it has been more recently selling for $100 like you’ll find at Best Buy. That’s good for a 20% discount, comes within $5 of the all-time low, and is the second-best we’ve seen overall. Rocking up to 4-hours of playback per charge, these true wireless earbuds feature IPX7 water-resistance and interchangeable silicone tips. Both those features make one of Jaybird’s latest a great option for hitting the gym. The earbuds’ case gets you 12-hours of overall listening time, plus just 5-minutes of charging the RUN XT gets you an hour of playback. Rated 3.9/5 stars from nearly 400 customers and you can have a look at our announcement coverage for some added details.

Don’t want to pay a premium for the featured true wireless cans? The Anker Soundcore Liberty Neo Earbuds are $35 at Amazon and a notable alternative. You’ll be able to enjoy water protection rated at IPX7, up to 20-hours of audio playback thanks to the charging case, and more. Plus, this option comes backed by a 4/5 star rating from over 8,300 customers.

We’re also still tracking a discount on Sony’s popular ANC earbuds, which have dropped to $198. And speaking of noise cancelling, Marshall just debuted the Monitor II ANC Headphones, which pack 45-hour battery life, Google Assistant, and more.

Jaybird RUN XT Sport features:

Stay motivated throughout workouts and outdoor excursions when you listen to music on these Jaybird RUN XT wireless earbuds. The interchangeable tips and fins let you find the perfect fit, while the waterproof, sweat-proof design stands up to outdoor use. These Jaybird RUN XT wireless earbuds feature a fast-charge battery, which delivers an hour of playback with just five minutes of charging.

