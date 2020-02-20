Bird’s Electric Scooter goes 15.5-mph for $290 (Amazon refurb, Orig. $500)

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering the Bird ES1-300 Electric Scooter for $289.99 shipped in renewed condition. Originally up to $500 new at Walmart, this refurb usually sells for $400 and is now at the lowest we have tracked on Amazon. Just for comparison sake, Walmart is offering a new model on sale for $380. Reaching top speeds of up to 15.5-mph, this model can take you up to 15.5-miles on a single charge. The ES1 weighs 27.6-pounds which makes it relatively easy to lug around while the double electric/mechanical breaking system “provides more control while you ride. Rated 4+ stars and includes the 90-day “Amazon Renewed Guarantee.” More details below.

The featured model is considered an adult electric scooter, but if you’re looking for something more suitable for the kids, check out the Razor Power Core E90 Electric Scooter. It goes for $97 at Amazon where it carries a 4+ star rating from nearly 1,000 customers. This is a lighter model that doesn’t go quite as fast (10-mph) but makes for a great starter ride for younger drivers.

Either way, you might want to consider adding a helmet to your order to avoid any unnecessary bumps and bruises.

Bird ES1-300 Electric Scooter:

Outfitted with cutting-edge Bird technology, this new-age twist on the classic scooter can reach top speeds of 15.5 MPH and can cover up to 15.5 miles on a single charge.

HIGH-POWERED UPGRADED MOTOR- With 300 watts of nominal, and 700 watts of max engine power, you have a higher torque and powerful ride.

DUAL BRAKING MECHANISM- ADVANCE LIGHTING: Having an electric braking system, as well as a mechanical one, provides more control while you ride.

LIGHT WEIGHT- Weighing only 27.6 pounds, makes it very easy to be carried

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!