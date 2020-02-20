This Z-Wave multi-sensor detects temp, light, humidity, + motion for just $15

Monoprice is offering its Z-Wave Plus Multi-Sensor for $15 shipped. For comparison, Amazon sells it for $31.50 right now and it’s never gone for less than $30 there. This sensor uses PIR technology to detect humidity, temperature, and even light. It’s a perfect expansion to your Z-Wave smart home as it can help run automation and more. For example, you could set up a motion detection automation to turn on the bathroom light if it’s nighttime, there’s no light on, and you walk past it. This is great as you can also tell the automation to turn off the lights a certain number of minutes after no motion has been detected. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 50% of shoppers, and Monoprice constantly gets great reviews.

This is one of the lowest-cost Z-Wave motion sensors that you can buy, considering that others on Amazon go for around $20 or more right now. However, you can pick up this 3-pack of night lights for $12 Prime shipped when you clip the on-page coupon. While they won’t tie into your smart home, these lights are perfect for stairs and hallways where subtle illumination is perfect.

Also, be sure to swing by our Smart Home guide for even more great deals like you find here today. We’re constantly updating it with the latest sales from around the web, so be sure to check back constantly.

Monoprice Z-Wave Plus Multi-Sensor features:

Motion Detection: This device uses a passive infrared sensor and sends a Z-Wave Plus signal when motion is detected within its detection range. It can detect moving objects within line of sight at distances up to 32 feet, away with a field of view up to 120°.

Temperature Detection: The sensor will automatically report the measured temperature whenever it changes by a particular amount. By default, it reports every time the temperature changes by 1°C.

Humidity Detection: The sensor will automatically report the measured humidity level whenever it changes by a particular amount. By default, it reports every time the humidity level changes by 10%.

Light Detection: The sensor will automatically report the measured light level whenever it changes by a particular amount. By default, it reports every time the light level changes by 10%.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!