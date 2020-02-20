Teach Your Monster to Read the fun way while it’s FREE on iOS (Reg. $5)

Learning to read can be tough, but you can make it lot more fun for the kids with Teach Your Monster to Read on iOS. The mobile app uses a series of mini games and colorful characters to help kids with the basics of reading and grammar. Better yet, the regularly $5 education app can now be added to your library for free. This is the first time we have seen this highly-rated kids’ app go free in 2020. It carries a 4+ star rating from nearly 1,600 happy parents. More deals and details below.

In case you missed it yesterday, we saw some amazing iOS offers on This War of Mine and the stellar Alto’s Odyssey, not to mention these Goat Simulator deals. But you’ll also want swing by this morning’s roundup for even more including Golfshot Plus: Golf GPS + AR, Evergrow, Bronze Age, and others.

iOS Universal: Teach Your Monster to Read: FREE (Reg. $5)

Today’s Best Game Deals: Witcher 3 Complete $15, Bloodborne Complete $17.50, more

Teach Your Monster to Read:

Teach Your Monster to Read is an award-winning phonics and reading game that’s helped millions of children learn to read. Parents have seen significant improvements in their children’s literacy within weeks. Teachers claim it’s a wonderful and captivating classroom tool that helps their students learn to read. Kids love making their monster and teaching it read. They learn through play.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!