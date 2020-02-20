Teach Your Monster to Read the fun way while it’s FREE on iOS (Reg. $5)

- Feb. 20th 2020 10:26 am ET

Learning to read can be tough, but you can make it lot more fun for the kids with Teach Your Monster to Read on iOS. The mobile app uses a series of mini games and colorful characters to help kids with the basics of reading and grammar. Better yet, the regularly $5 education app can now be added to your library for free. This is the first time we have seen this highly-rated kids’ app go free in 2020. It carries a 4+ star rating from nearly 1,600 happy parents. More deals and details below.

iOS Universal: Teach Your Monster to Read: FREE (Reg. $5)

Teach Your Monster to Read:

Teach Your Monster to Read is an award-winning phonics and reading game that’s helped millions of children learn to read. Parents have seen significant improvements in their children’s literacy within weeks. Teachers claim it’s a wonderful and captivating classroom tool that helps their students learn to read. Kids love making their monster and teaching it read. They learn through play.

