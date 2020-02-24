Keep those pricey headphones safe with this $10 hardshell case (Reg. $20+)

BuyDig is now offering the Deco Gear Full-Sized Premium Hard Body Professional Headphone Case for $9.99 shipped. Regularly up to $25 at BuyDig, it currently fetches $20 on Amazon making today’s deal the lowest price we can find. If you find yourself just chucking your over-ears in your bag while traveling, it might be worth considering a hard case to keep them safe. Designed to be compatible with “nearly all full-size headphones,” features include a hard EVA water resistant exterior, an internal mesh pocket for accessories, and an anti-static plush interior. In some cases, there’s enough extra space in here to fit a mobile game controller or something of that nature as well. Rated 4+ stars. More details below.

Outside of some models from lesser known brands, like this $8 option, today’s featured deal is about as affordable as it gets. Considering how pricey some headphones can be, throwing down an extra $10 to ensure they don’t get crushed in your bag is likely a smart investment.

Speaking of headphones, we are tracking big-time deals on Audio-Technica’s Bluetooth Headphones at $65.50 (Reg. $129) and you’ll find even more options in the latest Anker Amazon sale. Marshall recently debuted its new Monitor II ANC Headphones with 45-hour battery life and make sure to check out our Headphone Stand Buying Guide while you’re at it.

Deco Gear Headphone Case:

Utilizing premium materials and design, this case fits nearly all full-size headphones – including on-ear, over-ear, and studio variants. A hard EVA exterior is shock proof keeping your gear safe from harm and accidental drops. This Deco Gear case also boasts water resistant features and a durable zipper, so if you get caught in the rain you won’t have to worry! On the inside, an anti-static fabric lining stops electrical build-up in its tracks, protecting sensitive components and against shocking surprises. An elastic strap adds more security, ensuring your prized headphones stay in place.

