The best Android app deals to kick off the week are ready to go. From classic virtual board games and business simulators to vintage-style RPGs, pixelated arcade shooters, professional camera apps, and “must-try 3D puzzle adventures,” we have quite a versatile lineup of titles in today’s roundup. Every weekday afternoon we collect the day’s most notable Android price drops from across the internet so you don’t have to waste your time doing it. This time around, our list is showcased by titles like Castles of Mad King Ludwig, Aquarium Tycoon, Siege of Dragonspear, Gunslugs 2, 911 Operator, The House of Da Vinci, 4K Camera, and many more. Your complete collection of discounted Android apps and games can be found below the fold.
Today’s Best Android Game and App Deals:
- [VIP]Infinity Dungeon: RPG Adventure FREE (Reg. $1)
- Sonny The Mad Man FREE (Reg. $1)
- Final Castle Defence : Idle RPG FREE (Reg. $1)
- The House: Action-horror FREE (Reg. $1)
- Deadly Traps Premium FREE (Reg. $1.50)
- Sword Knights : Dragon Hunter FREE (Reg. $2.50)
- Epic Animal – Move to Box Puzzle FREE (Reg. $1)
- Decimal to Fraction Pro FREE (Reg. $1.50)
- Fractions Math Pro FREE (Reg. $1)
- Project Boost : rocket Prototype! FREE (Reg. $2)
- Plastimix – Icon Pack FREE (Reg. $1)
- Castles of Mad King Ludwig $1 (Reg. $8)
- Aquarium Tycoon $1 (Reg. $2.50)
- Knightfall $1 (Reg. $2)
- Vitamins and Minerals $1 (Reg. $3)
- Siege of Dragonspear $5 (Reg. $10)
- Gunslugs 2 $1 (Reg. $2.50)
- 911 Operator $2 (Reg. $6.50)
- 4K Camera – Filmmaker Pro Camera $2.50 (Reg. $5)
- The House of Da Vinci $2 (Reg. $5)
- Slaughter 3: The Rebels $1 (Reg. $5)
- Folder Lock Pro $2 (Reg. $4)
- Pocket Rogues: Ultimate $2 (Reg. $3)
- Camera 4K Pro $1.50 (Reg. $5)
- Codex of Victory $1 (Reg. $10)
- Nimian Legends : Vandgels $2 (Reg. $4)
- Animated Photo Widget + $1 (Reg. $2)
You can still score a Pixel 3 XL 64GB for just $300 at Sprint but we also spotted Samsung’s wallet-friendly Galaxy A50 at an Amazon low of $275 today as well. That’s on top of this Samsung Galaxy S10 at $550 (Reg. $900) and everything else you’ll find in our Android Guide. And here are all of our current Chromebook price drops.
More Android App Deals Still Alive:
***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time.
- Gif Me! Camera Pro FREE (Reg. $1)
- BlackCam Pro – B&W Camera FREE (Reg. $1.50)
- Sketch Me! Pro FREE (Reg. $1.50)
- Buff Knight Advanced FREE (Reg. $1.50)
- Ontrax – Icon Pack FREE (Reg. $1)
- Marix – Icon Pack FREE (Reg. $1)
- Human Heroes Einstein On Time FREE (Reg. $4)
- Assassin Lord : Idle RPG (BUFF) FREE (Reg. $2)
- Math Games – Train your Brain! FREE (Reg. $3)
- Teach Your Monster to Read FREE (Reg. $5)
- Peppa Pig: Golden Boots FREE (Reg. $3)
- Super Hero Factory Inc Pro FREE (Reg. $2)
- Stay Alive VIP FREE (Reg. $2.50)
- Hexologic $1 (Reg. $2)
- Among the Stars $3 (Reg. $5)
- Demon’s Rise $1.50 (Reg. $6)
- Meteogram Pro Weather Widget $7.50 (Reg. $16)
- Hop on Pop – Dr. Seuss $2 (Reg. $4)
- Green Eggs and Ham – Dr. Seuss $2 (Reg. $4)
- The Cat in the Hat – Dr. Seuss $2 (Reg. $4)
- The Cat in the Hat Comes Back $2 (Reg. $4)
- Horton Hears a Who! $2 (Reg. $4)
- Horton Hatches the Egg $2 (Reg. $4)
- The FOOT Book – Dr. Seuss $2 (Reg. $4)
- There’s a Wocket in My Pocket! $2 (Reg. $4)
- Mulberry Street – Dr. Seuss $2 (Reg. $4)
- The Sneetches – Dr. Seuss $1 (Reg. $2)
- Dead Dungeon $1 (Reg. $5)
- Star Chindy: SciFi Roguelike $1 (Reg. $3.50)
- Divided We Fall $1 (Reg. $2)
- The Valley Planner $1 (Reg. $2.50)
- Car Costs Complete $2 (Reg. $3)
The House of Da Vinci:
Enter The House of Da Vinci, a new must-try 3D puzzle adventure game. Solve mechanical puzzles, discover hidden objects, escape from rooms and dive into the authentic atmosphere of the Renaissance. Use all your wits to find out what’s behind your master’s disappearance.
