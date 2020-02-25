The North Face jackets, vests, more up to 60% off at Steep & Cheap from $13

Steep and Cheap’s North Face Event takes up to 60% off jackets, vests, hoodies, pants, accessories, and more. Prices are as marked. Shipping prices apply and vary per order. For men, the Gordon Lyons 1/4 Zip Fleece Pullover is a standout from this sale and will be a go-to in your wardrobe for years to come. This pullover will look great with jeans, khakis, or shorts alike and can be worn year-round. I also love the large logo on the chest and it’s available in several color options. It’s currently on sale for $53 and originally was priced at $89. Find the rest of our top picks from The North Face below.
Our top picks for men include:
- Gordon Lyons 1/4-Zip Fleece Pullover $53 (Orig. $89)
- Canyonlands Fleece Jacket $48 (Orig. $80)
- Ventrix Insulated Jacket $119 (Orig. $199)
- Borod Hooded Fleece Jacket $60 (Orig. $99)
- Apex Bionic 2 Softshell Jacket $89 (Orig. $149)
- …and even more deals…
Our top picks for women include:
- Apex Flex GTX 2.0 Jacket $110 (Orig. $249)
- Chilkat 400 Boot $90 (Orig. $150)
- Resolve 2 Hooded Jacket $54 (Orig. $90)
- Crescent Pullover Hoodie $65 (Orig. $109)
- Tamburello 2 Insulated Jacket $59 (Orig. $99)
- …and even more deals…
