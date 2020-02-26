While there’s still time to claim February’s titles, Sony has now taken to the official PlayStation Blog to unveil the March PlayStation Plus free games. In case you’re not familiar, every month Sony offers a pair of PS4 games to its community of PS Plus members for free. These titles will remain part of your game library for as long as your PS Plus membership is active. Next month will see another iconic remake and everyone’s favorite hedgehog go completely free. Head below for all the details.

March PlayStation Plus free games

The real highlight of the March PlayStation Plus free games is the brilliant PS4 remake of Shadow of the Colossus. Regularly $20 on PSN and Amazon, this is a great time to scoop this one up if you haven’t yet. And unless you’re the type of gamer that only likes the fastest twitchy shooter or hardcore PC-like experiences, this is a must-play. Wrapped in a very mysterious and extremely minimal storyline, players must venture out into a massive landscape to fell even larger beasts known as Collosi. The breathtaking vistas and intriguing story beats, on top of the majestic creatures are just some of the highlights here. Score the free PS4 theme for the game right here.

We are also getting Sonic Forces, which is regularly $20 on PSN and roughly as much on Amazon in physical form. Featuring a combination of 2D and 3D gameplay players will take on the role of Modern Sonic, Classic Sonic, and their own custom Hero Character. The evil Dr. Eggman has teamed up with a mysterious new villain as Sonic attempts to build his own army and reclaim the world. It might not be the classic Sonic you’re used to, but at this price it’s certainly worth a go.

Both of the March PlayStation Plus free games will be available to download from Tuesday, March 3 to Monday, April 6. And that means you stil have until March 2 to claim the February PS Plus freebies.

PlayStation Plus is actually still on sale with 1-year subs starting from $36 (Reg. $60) right now. And you’ll find the rest of today’s best game deals in this morning’s roundup while all of the latest details on PlayStation 5 (and its potential price tag) can be found right here.

More Details:

With March’s pair of PS Plus games, you’ll embark on a dangerous quest to cleanse a land of its giant-sized inhabitants, and help not one but two versions of a platforming legend save the world. Tales speak of an ancient realm where Colossi roam the majestic landscape. Bound to the land, these creatures hold a key to a mystical power of revival — a power you must obtain to bring a loved one back to life. Shadow of the Colossus is a breathtaking journey through ancient lands to seek out gigantic beasts. Armed with only a sword and a bow, explore the spacious lands and unearth each Colossus, presenting a unique challenge to test your wits, determination, and skill.

