An all-time low takes $500 off Razer’s Blade Pro 17 Gaming Laptop

- Feb. 26th 2020 3:58 pm ET

Amazon is currently offering the Razer Blade Pro 17 Gaming Laptop 2.6GHz i8/16GB/512GB for $1,999.99 shippedUsually selling for $2,500, today’s offer is good for a $500 discount, beats the previous price cut by $100, and marks a new Amazon all-time low. Featuring a 17-inch 1080p 144Hz display, Razer’s Blade Pro 17 sports a more than capable set of internals centered around 16GB of RAM and an RTX 2070 Max-Q graphics card. You’ll also find Wi-Fi 6 support, as well as Thunderbolt 3, HDMI, USB 3.1, and more. All of these specs make it a more than capable option for getting your game on while out and about. Rated 3.9/5 stars and you can check out our previous Razer Blade reviews for more details.

Want to take advantage of the on-the-go gaming capabilities of the featured deal but in a more portable form-factor? Consider picking up the Razer Blade Stealth 13 instead. It’ll run you $700 less than the Blade Pro 17, while still offering a similar experience centered around a 13-inch display. Learn more in our review

For more ways to upgrade your battlestation at home, check out our exclusive offers on premium StarTech monitor mounts from $68.50. Or you could grab this 7.1-Ch. gaming headset for $80, which is a new all-time low.

Razer Blade Pro 17 features:

Powered by the latest 9th Intel Core i7-9750H processor, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 20 Series graphics, and a 17.3″ 144Hz FHD Display, the Razer Blade Pro 17 is both a gaming laptop and on-the-go workstation. Create high quality production and enjoy the best gaming performance wherever you go.

