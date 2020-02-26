This 7.1-Ch. gaming headset is on sale for $80, a new all-time low (Reg. $120)

Amazon is offering the Roccat Khan Aimo Wired Gaming Headset for $79.99 shipped. For comparison, this headset goes for $120 at Best Buy and direct from Roccat and today’s deal is the lowest price that we’ve tracked historically. If you’re stuck using the headset that came with your Xbox or PS4, or perhaps the headphones that were in your smartphone’s box, it’s time to upgrade. This headset offers virtual 7.1-channel surround sound, making it super simple to hear when an enemy is coming up behind or beside you. Plus, the included microphone lets you easily communicate with teammates for a coordinated attack. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

Use some of your savings to grab this handy headphone hanger that mounts under your desk. However, the features don’t end at keeping your desk tidy. There’s a built-in USB hub here to help you plug in items like headsets, thumb drives, and the like. Plus, at under $25 Prime shipped, it’s an easy buy.

Want wireless audio that doesn’t have to plug-in to charge? We recently went hands-on with the HyperX Cloud Flight S, which is a Qi-enabled headset. That’s right, just set it on the charging pad and you’ll enjoy limitless playtime without ever having to use a cord.

Roccat Khan Amio Gaming Headset features:

7.1 Hi-Res sound with rich highs, mids and lows

Inbuilt 7.1 24-bit 96 kHz DAC sound card

Passive noise cancellation for noisy environments

Ultra-comfortable with memory foam earpads

Rgb illumination customizable in 16.8M colors

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!