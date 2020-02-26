This 7.1-Ch. gaming headset is on sale for $80, a new all-time low (Reg. $120)

- Feb. 26th 2020 11:48 am ET

Get this deal
$120 $80
0

Amazon is offering the Roccat Khan Aimo Wired Gaming Headset for $79.99 shipped. For comparison, this headset goes for $120 at Best Buy and direct from Roccat and today’s deal is the lowest price that we’ve tracked historically. If you’re stuck using the headset that came with your Xbox or PS4, or perhaps the headphones that were in your smartphone’s box, it’s time to upgrade. This headset offers virtual 7.1-channel surround sound, making it super simple to hear when an enemy is coming up behind or beside you. Plus, the included microphone lets you easily communicate with teammates for a coordinated attack. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

Use some of your savings to grab this handy headphone hanger that mounts under your desk. However, the features don’t end at keeping your desk tidy. There’s a built-in USB hub here to help you plug in items like headsets, thumb drives, and the like. Plus, at under $25 Prime shipped, it’s an easy buy.

Want wireless audio that doesn’t have to plug-in to charge? We recently went hands-on with the HyperX Cloud Flight S, which is a Qi-enabled headset. That’s right, just set it on the charging pad and you’ll enjoy limitless playtime without ever having to use a cord.

Roccat Khan Amio Gaming Headset features:

  • 7.1 Hi-Res sound with rich highs, mids and lows
  • Inbuilt 7.1 24-bit 96 kHz DAC sound card
  • Passive noise cancellation for noisy environments
  • Ultra-comfortable with memory foam earpads
  • Rgb illumination customizable in 16.8M colors

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Get this deal
$120 $80
You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas of everyday life with the purchase of Whole Foods and the expansion of its Prime delivery service. You'll find everything related to Amazon, including the best deals, here in our constantly updated guide.
Best Games/Apps Deals

Best Games/Apps Deals

The best games and apps deals across all platforms: iPhone, iPad, Mac, Android, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Wii U, 3DS
Best PC Gaming Deals roccat

About the Author

Patrick Campanale's favorite gear

Mac mini

Mac mini
LG 34" Curved UltraWide

LG 34" Curved UltraWide